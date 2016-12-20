Father of 6 killed after birthday party; family seeks answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The family of a Henrico father and military veteran issued a public plea for help finding the person who killed their loved one.

Alfred Leon Jones Jr., 43, was shot and killed at about 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2016.

He was killed outside a friend's home along the 500 block of N. Foxhill Road in Henrico.

He and his friend had just come home from a birthday party.

The friend was inside the house when someone drove up and killed Jones who was waiting outside.

Still too distraught to speak on camera, that friend says when he walks out this door, he thinks about happened to Jones that night.

He said the bullet holes in the window and the ceiling of the home are a daily reminder of the danger he faced when the gunman shot at him while he was in the house.

After weeks of investigating, Henrico Police are still looking for people to come forward with information that could lead to Jones' killer.

"No one is saying anything and a life was taken by the hands of somebody else," Jones' sister Shelly said. "At least we can have an answer. We don't have hatred toward anybody. We just want an answer."

Jones' sisters said they were concerned for their brother's six children who continue to grieve as Christmas approaches.

"The holidays are a time to spend with family," sister Melissa Smith added. "He was loved by his family."

The friend who was with Jones says before his untimely death Jones mentioned someone threatened to kill him. He's convinced someone followed him and Jones the day of the shooting.

Henrico Police Det. Jeff Ensor said the department has submitted evidence to the crime lab, interviewed neighbors, and passed fliers around the eastern Henrico community.

So far, no leads.

"You see this on the news and you grieve from afar for the family, but when you have to go through this, it's a little different," Smith said. "Pick up the phone and make a call."

Anyone with information about this homicide was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.