RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Nativity Pageant is one of the oldest public Christmas traditions in Richmond, and featured a a cast and choir or nearly 200 community members performing a LIVE outdoor presentation of the birth of Christ. Director of the event Paige Quilter made a return visit to our studio to fill us in on the upcoming event. The 85th Annual Richmond Nativity Pageant takes place on Thursday, December 22nd at 7 pm at Byrd Park. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondnativitypageant.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND NATIVITY PAGEANT}