Gunman opens fire on grandmother’s home during Redskins game

RICHMOND, Va. -- An 86-year-old Richmond woman said she was at home watching the Washington Redskins Monday Night Football game when a gunman opened fire on her Northside home.

Bessie Neblett said she was watching the game in her 3rd Avenue home when she heard a knock at her front door at about 10:45 p.m.

"When he knocked I didn't get up," she said. "But, when he finished knocking I got up to see who was at the door."

The grandmother said she looked out of her second-floor bedroom window to see the man walking to his parked car.

"When he got to the sidewalk he turned around, pulled out a gun and started shooting," said Neblett. "I said, 'Oh Lord, someone is shooting my house' and I just dropped to the floor."

Neblett estimated 25 to 30 bullets hit the home she has lived in for 45 years.

Multiple bullet holes were visible in the walls, windows, and picture frames. One bullet even cut a string of lights on the porch.

Neblett said she doesn't know why her home was targeted and said she believed a guardian angel was watching over her family since no one was injured.

Her her two sons and grandson live with her in the house.

"My main thing is I hope they don't come back," she said.

About 15 minutes earlier, police responded to a fatal shooting about three blocks away on Carolina Avenue.

Bryant C. Bogle, 33, of Engleside Drive in Henrico was found dead, according to Richmond Police.

Detectives have not indicated whether the two shootings are related.

This is a developing story. Anyone with additional information can submit a news tip here.