Contractor inspired to fix woman’s driveway for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield woman first contacted CBS 6 Problem Solvers after receiving what she called a “shoddy” resealing job from a business called Paving Master's. Michon Ziobro said after realizing she made a big mistake, she called a licensed contractor to take a look. She was told it was the worst job they had ever seen.

Minutes after seeing our Problem Solvers story about the resealing job, Leon Downs contacted CBS 6 and offered to re-do Ziobro's driveway free of charge.

"Saw the news, saw the story, I said automatically, wasn't even a second thought about contacting and wanting to offer my services," Downs, with Just Like New Sealcoating, said.

Downs removed sealant that had gotten on the side of Ziobro's house, re-filled cracks in the driveway, and re-sealed the driveway.

"I don't know how you did your magic, but it's incredible," Ziobro told Downs.

Downs said he felt compelled to help because the original job looked so bad.

"I run into this daily, routinely, from people that have been shamed by out of town contractors," Downs said.

Ziobro said earlier this month two men from Paving Master's showed up at her Midlothian home and offered to fix the cracks in her driveway and reseal it for $1,050.

She said she contacted CBS 6 to warn others about the company, and she never expected this in return.

"I wanted to thank you for getting the story out. You came immediately within one hour that I called you… you were here right after your coffee," Ziobro said to CBS 6 problem solver Melissa Hipolit who did the original story and connected Downs with Ziobro.

Both Ziobro and Downs said the story should serve as an important reminder to people.

"Let it be a lesson learned. Don't accept offers from people who just pull up and ask to your driveway because they've got sealer... because this is what happens," Downs said.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.