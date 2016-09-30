‘Where’s my diploma:’ asks Henrico mom, 10 years after graduating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Pamela Gray says thirteen years ago when she set her sights on a college degree, the mission was to make her life better.

When she enrolled in Strayer University online in 2003, it took her three years to finish. Gray never imagined it would take three times as long to physically get her hands on the degree.

“I felt shuffled around like no one cared," she explained.

The Henrico mom told CBS 6 she made several attempts since 2006 to get the university to send her diploma. It wasn’t until this past July that she says someone explained she still had a $150 fee to pay.

“Nobody told me about it. When I called, the person asked me if I had paid the $150 fee and I said no. I paid it that day and they told me it would be in the mail in six weeks," Gray said.

When that didn’t happen, Gray contacted CBS 6 News Problem Solvers.

We called Strayer University and a representative there verified that Gray completed the requirements for a diploma.

Though Gray finished in 2006, the school spokesperson says Gray never contacted them until June of 2016 about the degree.

Gray disputes that, saying she reached out to the university six times since 2006.

Our call to Strayer University prompted an investigation.

A spokesperson says twelve days after Gray paid that fee in July, the university sent her a diploma via UPS.

Their records show no one was at the address they had on file for Gray. The diploma reportedly sat in a UPS access point until September 13 when it was returned to Strayer.

Now the university is in contact with Gray and plans to overnight her degree.

After our story aired, Gray says she received a call from a Strayer University spokesperson who apologized. She said they also offered to refund her $150 fee.

