Louisa man heated over home warranty failure to cover AC malfunction

MINERAL, Va. – A homeowner in Mineral contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help dealing with his home warranty company after his central air broke on July 12.

"They know three words, I think, at this homeowners warrant company,” said Andy Edwards -- "ignore, delay, deny.”

Edward immediately contacted his home warranty company about a policy, which he purchased last August.

"Initially they agreed to take care of this and this blower motor and control board,” he said.

However after visits from a service technician and filling out forms, the warranty company denied the claim to pay for a key part, even though Edwards purchased the company's top plan which included preexisting conditions.

“They didn't want to replace the entire air handler, which he said needed to be done, but they said because it was incorrectly installed when it was first put in, they’re not going to handle that,” Edwards said.

To deal with the heat, Edwards has had to settle into just one room in his house and borrow a portable plug-in unit from a family member.

"This has been my living room, my bedroom, my dining room, and as far as dining I have to eat cold meals because if I cook on the stove it gets too hot,” Edwards said.

At his wits end after making dozens of calls, Edwards had enough and contacted Problem Solvers.

After we called the homeowner warranty company, they agreed to expedite his claim.

They also offered a buyout on the parts, for $700, which he accepted.

"Without your phone calls to the home warranty company it's my honest opinion that they would have not offered me the buyout option,” he said. “So I feel very thankful to you and Problem Solvers."

Edwards added that temperatures climbed into the triple digits for a few days recently.

He plans to use that money from the buyout to replace the Central Air unit.

